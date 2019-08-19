John Abraham talks about the clash with Akshay Kumar, says Akshay wants to work together

Both Akshay Kumar and John Abraham witnessed success at the box office on Independence Day with their films Mission Mangal and Batla House respectively. There were reports of clash being between the two actors because of their films releasing on the same day.

While talking about the success of the film during an interview, the actor said he received kind words from people in the industry for his film. However, he finds the message from Akshay Kumar the best. Akshay Kumar in his message to John, wrote, “I am happy for you too. It’s time we work together.”

John said that it is nice and healthy when the camaraderie is not competitive but healthy. John and Akshay have worked together in the past in films like Garam Masala, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2.

Both films had a great opening at the box office. While Mission Mangal made nearly 98 crores in its extended four-day weekend, Batla House made nearly Rs 47.99 crore at the same time.

Before the release of the film, John and Akshay had taken part in a joint promotional photoshoot. While talking about the possible box-office clash, John had said that there is enough space for both the films and the audience will get to choose from two good films.

Batla House is a thriller about the controversial 2008 encounter killing of two alleged terrorists in New Delhi. On the other hand, Mission Mangal is the story of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

