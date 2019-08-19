‘Bad Boy’ song featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez from the film Saaho released

The makers of Saaho just released the new song from the album titled Bad Boy featuring Jacqueline Fernandez along with Prabhas. Undoubtedly, this is one of the hottest dance numbers of the year so far and is surely going to rule the playlist because of its peppy music.

The song is sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan and composed and written by Badshah. The chemistry of Jacqueline and Prabhas is sizzling. The glimpses from the song were seen in the pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad which became a starter for the oomph that has taken over the world today.

The video showcases Prabhas and Jacqueline setting the floor on fire with a backdrop of a pool party. The song also has various landscapes shot in Austria.

The makers released the song as they took to their social media handle and shared, “Groove to the tunes of #BadBoy.”

Jacqueline Fernandez has set the record of giving chartbuster songs with her impeccable dance and killer moves. Considering Jacqueline’s more than perfect dance skills, the makers had got her on board for this special song alongside Prabhas which gives the audience a brand new pair on screen. The pairing has already upped the excitement meter already.

Jacqueline’s outfit in the song is by House of CB and is styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi.

The earlier songs from the film have been well appreciated with millions of views. The whole nation is ready to celebrate the World Saaho Day on 30th of August as the film releases on the same day. The film stars Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. He is paired with Shraddha Kapoor, and the movie is being shot in three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.