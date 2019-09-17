Earlier we had reported that post the success of Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri would be reuniting for a sequel to the film. Later we had also told you that John would commence work on Satyameva Jayate 2 immediately after the release of Marjaavan, and that Divya Khosla Kumar had been roped in to feature in the film. Now we hear that, John is all set to face the cameras for the project in the next few days.

Sources close to the film tell us, “John Abraham will be doing a photoshoot for Satyameva Jayate 2 in the next 10 days or so. This shoot is to for the posters of the film and will be used at a later date. However, if the makers chose they could also reveal the first look of John even before the film goes on floors in November.” Further talking about the shoot the source continues, “If John is doing the shoot, the chances of Divya Khosla Kumar doing the same are pretty high especially since she plays his love interest in Satyameva Jayate 2. In that case we could also see her look from the film being revealed.”

As for the film, just like the previous film, Satyameva Jayate 2 will be action-packed but this time it will be a family entertainer with patriotism at its core. The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

More Pages: Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection