On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday, the internet is showering good wishes on him. Numerous Bollywood stars who admire the PM deeply, also took to social media to convey their warm wishes. We came across Kangana Ranaut‘s post, who penned a heartfelt note for the PM. Some people are special, and needless to say, you’re the most special one out there. The way you work with discipline, handle things, care about the country and love all its citizens, is beyond words,” she wrote, wishing him a happy birthday.

Many might remember Kangana attending a summit last year wherein she called herself a big fan of Modi.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who essayed Modi’s role in his biopic titled PM Narendra Modi, sent in his ‘humble’ birthday wishes as he recited a poem for the PM.

Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji ???? Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind ????????#HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPM #NarendraModiBirthday @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/iICWIi1LRB — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2019

Karan Johar also tweeted to the PM. ‘May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love,’ he wrote.

Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi …May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love…Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead….respectfully yours…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2019

‘Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you,’ wrote Arjun Kapoor.