Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.09.2019 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar send wishes on PM Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday, the internet is showering good wishes on him. Numerous Bollywood stars who admire the PM deeply, also took to social media to convey their warm wishes. We came across Kangana Ranaut‘s post, who penned a heartfelt note for the PM.  Some people are special, and needless to say, you’re the most special one out there. The way you work with discipline, handle things, care about the country and love all its citizens, is beyond words,” she wrote, wishing him a happy birthday.

Many might remember Kangana attending a summit last year wherein she called herself a big fan of Modi.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who essayed Modi’s role in his biopic titled PM Narendra Modi, sent in his ‘humble’ birthday wishes as he recited a poem for the PM.

Karan Johar also tweeted to the PM. ‘May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love,’ he wrote.

‘Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you,’ wrote Arjun Kapoor.

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter…

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann…

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring…

EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham approached for Mohit…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification