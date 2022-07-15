The actor-writer duo is currently filming, Tehran and will move on to their next with director Shivam Nair (Naam Shabana & Special OPS). The film is a geopolitical thriller, with nail-biting events that will go on floors by the end of 2022. Director Shivam Nair excitedly shares, "I have been working on this geopolitical thriller for a while now with Fortune Pictures. A lot of hard work & research has gone into the creation of the story structure & this script. We now have John Abraham as our lead for this, whose title, we will reveal shortly. Pre-production for this joint venture with Wakaao Films has already started."

John Abraham – Ritesh Shah join force for Shivam Nair’s geopolitical thriller

Fortune Pictures, is a new-age film production house, whose main aim is to create content that not only entertains but also leaves a long-lasting impact on its viewers. The team after the successful completion of Manto (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & others, Directed by Nandita Das) & Tadka (starring Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran, Ali Fazal & others, Directed by Prakash Raj), are now rolling with their 3rd production. They, Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma & Girish Johar, are of the firm belief that there are a million stories, across various genres & scales, waiting to be told that only need the right backing. They are on the lookout for these stories, which not only make dreams come to life but also connect with their respective audiences.

Says, Ritesh Shah," Together, we are doing quite a few projects, with John Abraham and Shivam Nair, being the immediate one. Another one being a female action revenge thriller. I am very comfortable with team Fortune Pictures, their content identification and curation sensibilities are truly amazing."

With sheer passion and hard work, in last few years, Fortune Pictures have incubated and curated a good mix of varied content of different genres across the board with few more interesting line up of films including two films helmed by Srijit Mukherji, two with Gautham Menon and a film with Anees Bazmee.

Srijit’s first film is an urban slice of life drama, while the second project with him is a drama thriller film, based on true events which is being curated presently. Gautham Menon will direct a musical romantic film which will have music by legendary A R Rahman. The film is currently at casting stage where as the second with Menon would be big action thriller, written by Ritesh Shah.

Anees Bazmee’s would be a young comedy entertainer written by Jasvinder Singh Bath & Ravi Shankaran.

The team is also, in advance talks, with a leading Hollywood production company, to jointly produce content.

