After much fanfare and elaborate promotions around the country, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo was released in theatres on June 24, 2022. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul and introduces Prajakta Koli to the big screen audience. Now, the film is ready to arrive on the digital platform. A source tells Bollywood Hungama that Jugjugg Jeeyo will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 23, 2022.

Back in April 2022, Karan Johar confirmed the exclusive streaming rights for Dharma Productions' next three films and announced four new original series coming on the platform. Following the success of Shershaah which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Karan announced that Dharma Productions has signed three-film exclusive streaming deals with the platform for its upcoming slate - Jug Jugg Jeeyo (Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli), Govinda Naam Mera (Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani) and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi).

Jugjugg Jeeyo has collected Rs. 78.48 crores at the domestic box office since its release on June 24, 2022.

