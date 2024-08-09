John Abraham, known for his commitment to fitness and healthy living, has taken a strong stance against actors who endorse 'paan masala' brands. Abraham recently voiced his concerns about the impact of such endorsements during a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia.

John Abraham criticizes paan masala endorsements by big stars, calls them ‘selling death’: “People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse it”

John Abraham's critique revolves around the juxtaposition of fitness advocacy with the promotion of products known for their detrimental health effects. He expressed his disapproval of actors endorsing paan masala, comparing it to "selling death." Abraham emphasized that such endorsements are contradictory to the health-centric image many actors’ project. “People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala,” he said. “I love all my actor friends and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I’m talking about myself. But I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle.”

The actor elaborated on his stance by highlighting the scale of the paan masala industry, noting its massive annual turnover of Rs. 45,000 crore. He questioned how actors could reconcile promoting a product that contributes to significant health issues while publicly advocating for a healthy lifestyle. “Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is Rs. 45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal. You’re selling death. How can you live with it?”

The topic of paan masala endorsements has not been without controversy. Notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have faced criticism for their involvement in such advertisements. In response to backlash, Akshay Kumar has announced that he will no longer participate in promoting paan masala, aligning with Abraham’s stance on the issue.

John Abraham, whose upcoming film Vedaa is set to release on August 15, continues to advocate for integrity both in his professional and personal life. In the podcast, he underscored his desire to be a genuine role model. “If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I’m a role model,” he stated. “But if I’m presenting a fake version of myself in public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it.”

On the work front, John Abraham’s future projects include The Diplomat, Tariq, and Tehran, all of which are produced by his own banner, JA Entertainment.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.