Less than a week is left for the release of Stree 2and the excitement is tremendous. The first part was a sleeper super-hit and it also gave birth to Maddock’s horror comedy Cinematic Universe. The other films of the series like Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024) added to the excitement for Stree 2. The makers, as expected, completed the censor process on time. Bollywood Hungama, in this article, will throw light on this aspect.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors ‘inappropriate’ mention of celebrity and national monument in Stree 2

As per the cut list, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not ask for any visual cut. Hence, no intimate, action or horror scenes have been censored. However, the Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC asked for two audio modifications. The makers had mentioned the name of a celebrity which they felt was inappropriate. The EC asked the makers to replace it. Similarly, in another instance, the EC was of the opinion that the mention of a national monument was inappropriate. Here, the EC asked for the monument's name to be muted.

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed over to the makers of Stree 2. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 149.29 minutes. In other words, Stree is 2 hours, 29 minutes and 29 seconds long. The CBFC passed the horror comedy with a U/A rating.

Stree 2 is all set to release on August 15 with late-night paid previews on August 14. Backed by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, it is directed by Amar Kaushik. It stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Varun Dhawan, the lead actor of Bhediya, also has a special appearance in the film.

At the trailer launch of Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan said, “Stree 2 is like the mother ship. It answers a lot of questions that Stree’s first part raised. It also tells you what the connections are.”

He added, “What will come next after Stree 2 would be a film called Thama which we’ll tell you guys about soon. We have already written Stree 3. So the gap between Stree 2 and Stree 3 would be less. Hence, please give it a lot of love.”

Also Read: Kriti Sanon calls Varun Dhawan ‘Dhokebaaz’ after his cameo in Stree 2 song ‘Khoobsurat’ starring Shraddha Kapoor, see her reaction

More Pages: Stree 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.