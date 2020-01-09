Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.01.2020 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur to play antagonists in Ek Villain 2, Mohit Suri confirms

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in September 2019, Bollywood Hungama reported that John Abraham and Mohit Suri were in talks for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga, Ek Villain. But, come 2020, he is on board to play the lead alongside Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur in Ek Villain 2.

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur to play antagonists in Ek Villain 2, Mohit Suri confirms

While the ensemble cast is yet to be finalized, the details of John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters have been revealed. Mohit Suri, who is promoting Malang, recently revealed that the script is a complete banger.  The first part was a huge hit and did Rs. 100 crore at the time. He took time to write the sequel. When he wrote the first draft, Mohit wasn’t happy about it. But, the second one, producer Ekta Kapoor loved it.

Mohit further revealed that two actresses will be finalized and they are currently on a lookout. Meanwhile, when he narrated the script to John and Aditya, they both loved it. He revealed that both of them are villains in the film.

Ek Villain was an action thriller that narrated the tragic love story of Guru (Sidharth Malhotra) and Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor). Sidharth Malhotra played the role of a gangster, who has a change of heart when he falls in love with Shraddha Kapoor, while Riteish Deshmukh played a serial killer in the film.

ALSO READ: John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur team up for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

John Abraham begins shooting for his…

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to…

Bollywood A-listers skip CAA meeting with…

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur team up…

Malang Trailer Launch: Anil Kapoor and…

Malang stars Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification