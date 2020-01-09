Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.01.2020 | 8:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Pondicherry

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar directorial has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Deepika and Vikrant essay the character of Malti and Amol respectively. Donning the director’s hat, Meghna Gulzar has earlier delivered critically-acclaimed films like Talvar and Raazi.

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Pondicherry

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath declared on his social media and shared, “Deepika Padukone’s film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh (translated from Hindi)”. In another tweet in continuation, he adds, “This film which spreads a positive message regarding the treatment of acid-attack victims in the society, tells the story of their courage, struggle and their passion for life and aims to bring a change in the society’s mentality on the same (translated from Hindi)”.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also took to his handle and shared, “Chhapaak is a film which is made to spread awareness about heinous acid attack crimes on women hence it has been decided to make the film tax free in the state of Chhattisgarh. Go and watch with your family to make yourself and the society aware (translated from Hindi).”

Chief Minister of Pondicherry also announced Chhapaak is tax free. “Govt of #Puducherry will give tax relief to #Chaapaak film acted by
@deepikapadukone which gives clear picture of woman issues.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Chhapaak release, here are top 7 performances of Deepika Padukone

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection , Chhapaak Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

A month after release, Arjun Kapoor starrer…

Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal’s advocate upset…

Deepika Padukone reveals she had a panic…

Box Office Prediction: Deepika Padukone…

REVEALED: Meet the actor who plays Basheer…

Good Newwz Box Office Collections: The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification