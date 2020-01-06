Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.01.2020 | 10:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur team up for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in September 2019, Bollywood Hungama reported that John Abraham was approached for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga, Ek Villain. The actor was in talks, at the time, with Mohit Suri. But, come 2020, he is on board to play the lead alongside Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur in Ek Villain 2.

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur team up for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2

The director Mohit Suri is returning for the second installment which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. This will be a new story and not a sequel where John and Aditya are pitted against each other. It will also have an intense love story at its core and the makers are currently working on signing a top actress. Both the actors have earlier heard the narration of the film and really liked it. They heard the final narration recently and signed the film.

The makers are currently working on the album too. Meanwhile, the film will go on the floor in the second half of 2020 once all the actors are finalized.

Ek Villain was an action thriller that narrated the tragic love story of Guru (Sidharth Malhotra) and Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor). Sidharth Malhotra played the role of a gangster in the film, who has a change of heart when he falls in love with Shraddha Kapoor Riteish Deshmukh played a serial killer in the film.

ALSO READ: Malang stars Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur to share a kiss during underwater sequence

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Malang stars Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur…

SCOOP! John Abraham to star in Rohit Dhawan…

Varun Dhawan denies starring in his brother…

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor…

Varun Dhawan reunites with brother Rohit…

Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification