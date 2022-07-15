Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child, another daughter! The pair are already parents to daughter Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second child, a baby girl, together

Sophie Turner confirmed that she and her musician husband were expecting again in an interview with Elle UK that was published in early May. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said.

“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.” Now the couple, who got married in 2019, welcomed their second child. Speaking about Willa to Elle UK, the Game of Thrones actress said she wasn’t sure if her daughter understood she was about to become a big sister.

“I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘baby.’ But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘baby,’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it,” Turner said. “But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea.”

The actress also cradled her belly on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she posed with her husband Joe Jonas. Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.

Also Read: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting their second child together

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.