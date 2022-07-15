Squid Game fan-favorite star Anupam Tripathi has reportedly signed with American talent agency Creative Artists Agency LLC (CAA) in all areas.

Squid Game breakout star Anupam Tripathi signs with American agency CAA

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Indian actor moved to Korea on an arts scholarship and for the next decade worked mostly in small parts onscreen and in theatres. His first main role as Ali Abdul in Netflix's South Korean survival drama series Squid Game garnered him worldwide recognition.

The actor essayed the role of sweet and trusting Pakistani migrant worker trying to earn a living for his wife and infant child, he had to speak broken Korean with an Urdu accent while in real life, the actor is fluent in Korean and Hindi.

Following the series' international success, Anupam Tripathi's follower count on Instagram sky-rocketed from 10,000 to over 2.5 million in a matter of days. Tripathi is now a SAG Award nominee, sharing the nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series with the rest of the Squid Game cast.

Anupam Tripathi will next feature in Marginal Mediaworks’ upcoming podcast drama Scammers. Described as The Talented Mr. Ripley meets The White Tiger, Tripathi will voice the lead role in the English-language series, penned by writers Vishnu Vallabhaneni and Karan Sunil. Tripathi continues to be managed by Beverly Hills- and Seoul-based B&C Content.

Also Read: Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi to star as phone scammer in Podcast drama series Scammers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.