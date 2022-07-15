Earlier this year we saw the release of the film The Kashmir Files that created a furore countrywide. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri the film shook the box office and the audience alike. Since then Agnihotri has been rather vocal about issues he feels need to be brought into the limelight. From politics, to policies, to general issues, Vivek has been touching upon a list of topics on his social media account.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri takes subtle dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Now, in his latest tirade, the director took it up to respond to a media publication that ran a story titled, ‘Why Shah Rukh Khan is still 'King of Bollywood'. Responding to the same, Agnihotri took a non-descript dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, though he did not name either of the two actors.

Responding to BBC News World that had posted the article, ‘Why Shah Rukh Khan is still ‘king of Bollywood’, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle saying, “As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT.”

As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT https://t.co/msqfrb7gS3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 14, 2022

Back on the work front, Agnihotri who is still basking in the box office success of The Kashmir Files had announced that he would soon be making a third part in the ‘Files’ series with The Delhi Files. In fact, the director had officially announced the venture and had stated that they are currently working on developing the story and script for the same.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri compares making The Kashmir Files to filming Schindler’s List: ‘Imagine making it when Hitler was ruling; Now terrorism is ruling’

