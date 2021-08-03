Bollywood Hungama

Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat gets his leg amputated due to high stress and blood sugar levels

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat who essays the role of Shamsuddin Ataga Khan in the show Jodha Akbar had to get his leg amputated due to high stress and blood sugar levels.

Talking to a leading daily, he spoke about his surgery and financial stress. He said that it started with a neglected corn in his right foot which became an infection and percolated into the bone marrow and in no time spread in his body. He developed gangrene and the only way to save himself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee.

Lokendra Singh further said that after the pandemic, work started decreasing and there was financial stress at home. He said that he got financial aid through CINTAA and actors have been calling up to know about his health and providing motivation.

He further stressed the importance of good health and said that he should have taken care of his diabetes 10 years back. He also said that the erratic work hours of being an actor and an unhealthy routine worsened his diabetes.

Apart from Jodha Akbar, Lokendra has also worked on the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and films like Jagga Jasoos and Malaal.

