Soon to be launched, SonyLIV’s upcoming original, titled, Rocket Boys is a dramatized retelling of the lives of India’s brightest nuclear physicists, the show will narrate the story of Homi Bhabha & Vikram Sarabhai and their journey to achieving greatness and writing pages of history. The two great minds represented a vision that was not only far-sighted but had the courage to turn their dreams into reality. They embarked on paths that led the way for some of the greatest scientific discoveries.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, Directed by Abhay Pannu and Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, the show will take us back to the era, retracing the accomplishments, dwelling deeper into their personalities and life to understand their greatness and relevance even today.

Unveiling the two prominent characters of Jim Sarbh as Homi J Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Vikram A Sarabhai,

Jim Sarbh says, “These guys, Vikram and Homi, were just so fascinating. Two young men with fantastical dreams for their country, who just kept at it, working and working, to bring their visions into reality, to make their country a scientific superpower. And all the while, through toil and trouble, they managed to have colourful exuberant lives, as well! I can't wait for the audience to watch it on SonyLIV.”

Ishwak Singh says, “It is delightful for an artiste to portray a character that is so iconic and deeply rooted in the country's history. At the same time, it is a huge responsibility. I hope I have been able to do justice to the role of Vikram Sarabhai, who initiated space research and helped develop nuclear power in India. It has been a wholesome experience to work on this show. I am looking forward to it on SonyLIV.”

