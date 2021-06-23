Post the success of Pagglait that released earlier this year, the team behind this delightful film has come together yet again. Written and directed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait was applauded for its nuanced portrayal of a complex subject which was balanced with tasteful humor. The film marked many firsts- it was Balaji-Sikhya's first co-production, it marked Arijit Singh’s debut as a composer, the return of Neelesh Misra to film lyrics, and Sanya Malhotra's first lead with a strong ensemble cast.

Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor and Sikhya Entertainment's Guneet Monga have joined hands to sign Umesh Bist as the director for a three-film deal. Commenting on this collaboration, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Telefilms, shares, "Pagglait resonated with Indian audiences in unimaginable ways. Everyone found a connection with the story and that is Umesh’s biggest strength. Furthermore, the film established equity between Balaji and Sikhya and we’re thrilled to come together to tell stories that are both emotional and entertaining, stories that find their way to the hearts of the audience".

Guneet Monga shares, "I still remember the day I met Umesh sir. His vision for his stories is unmatched and it is inspiring to see his faith and commitment to a project. Team Balaji has been a delight to work with and we at Sikhya are looking forward to this collaboration. We went through so many amazing experiences together that it feels quite natural to continue this partnership."

Talking about the association, Umesh Bist says, "It all started when I first met Guneet in 2018 and there's no looking back since then. As a filmmaker, all you want is a collaborative ecosystem where the team puts all their might in doing the best for the movie and I am glad I found this in Sikhya and Balaji. The trust they put in a director is rare. As partners, they add on to each other's strong points, I am excited to take this journey forward with them."

The team is ready with the first film and the announcement of this project is on the cards.

