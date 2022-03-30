Jim Carrey slammed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 night and disagrees with how Smith's outburst at the Oscars was immediately handled as the audience of A-listers subsequently gave the actor a standing ovation.

Jim Carrey ‘sickened’ by standing ovation for Will Smith after Oscar Slap – “Hollywood is just spineless”

While speaking on CBS Mornings about his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the legendary actor-comic reacted to what unfolded, saying he felt Hollywood is “spineless” for applauding Will after what had transpired. “I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless, en masse,” Jim said. “It really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

As for Chris Rock not choosing to file assault charges, Jim said he “would've announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million, 'cause that video is gonna be there forever. It's gonna be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last for a very long time. If you wanna yell from the audience and disapprove or show disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever — you do not have the right to walk up onstage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

As People magazine reports, talks for “having Will removed was definitely discussed seriously,” a source shared with the outlet. “You can't plan for something like this and make a split-second decision that needs everyone's buy-in, and in any iteration that would have consequences.”

Jim Carrey made it clear that he believes the “selfish” outburst “came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated, and I wish him the best, I really do. I don't have anything against Will Smith. He's done great things. But that was not a good moment.”

On Sunday March 27, at the 94th Academy Awards, comedian-actor Chris Rock was left stunned at the 2022 Oscar night after Will Smith took to stage and slapped the comedian across the face Chris poked fun at Smith’s spouse Jada Pinkett Smith about her shaved head. For the unversed, Jada is suffering from auto-immune disease alopecia which results in hair loss.

Not only was Will Smith not removed from the event, but he got a standing ovation shortly thereafter when he won the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. Smith issued an apology on social media Monday, March 28. Rock, who declined to press charges on Smith, has yet to publicly address the matter. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will conduct a formal review.

