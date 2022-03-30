comscore

Vivek Agnihotri denies signing film with Kangana Ranaut; says, “My films don’t need stars. They need actors”

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Vivek Agnihotri is currently the most sought-after filmmaker in India. A-listers may be shy of publicly acknowledging his stupendous success with The Kashmir Files. But secretly many of them now want to work with him. One story doing the rounds is that Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri will be working together when in truth there is no such project in the pipeline.

Vivek is currently going around the country and the globe promoting The Kashmir Files, after which The Delhi Files which is complete, will be released. He has not even started to think of what he would like to make thereafter.

Speaking generally about working with stars Vivek Agnihotri in an interview with me this weekend said, “My films don’t need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film. I firmly believe cinema is the writer and director’s medium.”

