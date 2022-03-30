comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.03.2022 | 1:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor pair up for the first time for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, set to release on April 7, 2023

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Post their successful innings with Chhichhore (which bagged Best Hindi Feature Film National Award), Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari announce their new project- Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor, to release on 7th April, 2023.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor pair up for the first time for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, set to release on April 7, 2023

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor pair up for the first time for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, set to release on April 7, 2023

The award winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story, you can't expect anything short of maximum fun and entertainment.

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Lionsgate Play announces the first Indian…

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor pair up for…

Jim Carrey 'sickened' by standing ovation…

Vivek Agnihotri denies signing film with…

Yas Island brand ambassador Ranveer Singh…

Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification