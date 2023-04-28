A while back the Special CBI court had announced about the final hearing being held on the Jiah Khan suicide case on April 28. Earlier, on Friday afternoon, the special court announced its verdict as it acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of all abetment charges in the case. However, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan has decided to keep fighting and has now expressed her desire to move the High Court as she is dissatisfied with the recent verdict.

For the unversed, Jiah Khan committed suicide about ten years ago at her residence in Mumbai. After the incident, Rabia Khan moved the court as she continued to insist that the death was homicidal and not suicidal. However, in September last year, the court called out Rabia, accusing her of delaying the case by insisting to press homicide charges despite lack of evidence to support the same. And now yet again, in the recent hearing, the abetment charges pressed against Sooraj Pancholi were cleared with the court giving a clean chit reportedly due to lack of evidence.

Followed by the decision, while Sooraj Pancholi expressed his relief by sharing a cryptic post about ‘truth’ on social media. However, Rabia Khan has insisted on moving the High Court for the case. In a statement, Khan said, “The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder...will approach the high court.”

Jiah Khan was reportedly dating Sooraj Pancholi when she committed suicide. The late actress died in June 2013, followed by which the latter was taken into custody for an investigation but was bailed out in July 2013. However, since then Rabia Khan has been insisting on the involvement of Pancholi in the demise of her daughter.

Jiah, who is an American citizen, is known for her roles in films like Ghajini, Nishabd, and Housefull and the actress is known for sharing screen space with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others.

