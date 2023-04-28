Over the last 2 years, the plot of Jawan has been kept under wraps and the only aspect circulating was the USP of Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Several speculations have come out in the media about the plot and probable places from where the film is inspired except for the real source of content.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's Jawan inspired by these 2 films of Amitabh Bachchan & Kamal Haasan

According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Aakhree Raasta, which in itself was an official remake of a Tamil film, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary led by Kamal Haasan. "Akhree Raasta and Oru Kaidhiyin Diary featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in a double role of a father and son. Similarly, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role of a father and son. Much like Akhree Raasta, Jawan is also a revenge story with the same conflict points," informed a source to Bollywood Hungama.

Atlee is a big fan of the Kamal Haasan original and has sourced the core part of the story from Oru Kaidhiyin Diary. "However it's not a remake but an inspiration. Atlee has taken the core plot and come out with a new story for today's audience. The emotions remain the same, but the treatment is very modern," the source told us further.

Jawan is confirmed to release on June 2, 2023 and more aspects of the plot will be clear in the days to come. Whether it is an official remake or a mere inspiration is also an aspect that will be clear but the characters, their traits, and trajectory are definitely in sync with the world of Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

