comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2023 | 6:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Jawan inspired by these 2 films of Amitabh Bachchan & Kamal Haasan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Jawan inspired by these 2 films of Amitabh Bachchan & Kamal Haasan

en Bollywood News BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Jawan inspired by these 2 films of Amitabh Bachchan & Kamal Haasan
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the last 2 years, the plot of Jawan has been kept under wraps and the only aspect circulating was the USP of Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Several speculations have come out in the media about the plot and probable places from where the film is inspired except for the real source of content.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Jawan inspired by these 2 films of Amitabh Bachchan & Kamal Haasan

According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Aakhree Raasta, which in itself was an official remake of a Tamil film, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary led by Kamal Haasan. "Akhree Raasta and Oru Kaidhiyin Diary featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in a double role of a father and son. Similarly, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role of a father and son. Much like Akhree Raasta, Jawan is also a revenge story with the same conflict points," informed a source to Bollywood Hungama.

Atlee is a big fan of the Kamal Haasan original and has sourced the core part of the story from Oru Kaidhiyin Diary. "However it's not a remake but an inspiration. Atlee has taken the core plot and come out with a new story for today's audience. The emotions remain the same, but the treatment is very modern," the source told us further.

Jawan is confirmed to release on June 2, 2023 and more aspects of the plot will be clear in the days to come. Whether it is an official remake or a mere inspiration is also an aspect that will be clear but the characters, their traits, and trajectory are definitely in sync with the world of Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu shoot in Kashmir for Dunki; video goes viral

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan to star in Tezaab remake;…

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to have a…

Vikramaditya Motwane reveals that Aamir Khan…

REVEALED: Ananya Panday’s cyber thriller is…

Complaint filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui…

Diljit Dosanjh fires back at trolls alleging…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification