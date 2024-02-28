comscore
Aamir Khan confirms Christmas 2024 release for Sitare Zameen Par: “It is an entertaining film”

Aamir Khan takes on the role of a headstrong minor league basketball coach sentenced to community service.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

This year, Aamir Khan is poised to juggle acting and production endeavors. The actor is slated to headline Sitare Zameen Par, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones, directed by RS Prasanna. The shoot for the same kicked off earlier in February 2024, to be released during Christmas of this year. The same was confirmed by Aamir Khan during Laapataa Ladies' promotions, which was produced by him and directed by Kiran Rao.

Speaking with TV9 during their summit, Aamir Khan said, “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun.”

“But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts,” Aamir said, as he added, “I am doing a few small roles.”

In the upcoming Hindi remake set in Punjab, Aamir Khan takes on the role of a headstrong minor league basketball coach sentenced to community service. Tasked with coaching a Special Olympics team comprising individuals with diverse learning disabilities, Khan's character undergoes a transformative journey. The adaptation, crafted by RS Prasanna, intricately weaves the essence of Indian sensibilities into the narrative, drawing inspiration from real stories of developmentally challenged players. An adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones, this sports comedy-drama promises a nuanced portrayal of compassion, growth, and the unifying power of sports in a diverse and heartwarming cultural context.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiran Rao on maintaining great relationship with Aamir Khan even after divorce: “He has his life and I have mine but we are very much family”

More Pages: Sitare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

