Jaya Bachchan to make her digital debut with Sadabahar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After husband Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is all set to make her OTT debut. The veteran actress is all set to appear in Endemol Shine India's upcoming project titled Sadabhar.

Jaya Bachchan to make her digital debut with Sadabahar

According to reports, the actress started shooting way back in February. However, the shoot of the show came to a halt after the Maharashtra government imposed a full-fledged lockdown in mid-April.

Now with the ease in restrictions and allowance of shooting, the actress has reportedly resumed shooting for the series. The reports suggest the team shot has two sequences, one at Sony Mony and another at Apna Bazaar in Andheri, Mumbai, this week.  The shot took place in a strict bio-bubble format comprising only 50 members in the unit. Although the story is being shot in real locations, the makers are extremely careful while taking all the necessary precautions and safety norms.

Jaya Bachchan will return to screen almost after 5 years. She was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan Ki & Ka (2016), in which she made a special guest appearance.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares wedding day pictures on his 48th anniversary with Jaya Bachchan

