Ever since its announcement, Jawan has been garnering immense response, especially considering that is the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and blockbuster filmmaker Atlee. The film will also feature South superstar Nayanthara as the leading lady along with star Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. However, recently, the film has been plagiarism charges owing to its plotline. South filmmaker Manickam Narayan has filed a complaint against it with the TFPC (Tamil Film Producers Council) alleging that the film is based on the story of 2006 film Perarasu.

Jawan faces plagiarism allegations; Tamil producer says film copied from a 2006 movie

Last week, Times of India reported that producer Manikam Narayanan filed a complaint at the TFPC allegedly claiming that the stories of Jawan and Perarasu are the same. While the filmmaker claims that he allegedly owns the rights of the story, the TFPC has agreed for an investigation but will be pursuing it only after November 7, as per these reports.

Talking about the film Perarasu, the 2006 action crime film featured Vijayakanth in a dual role and revolved around the mission of a CBI officer is entrusted with a mission to investigate the case of a judge’s mysterious disappearance. While rumours have it that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role in the film, the makers of Jawan are yet to spill the beans about the film.

Jawan is expected to be a film to be helmed on a large scale. The film will be shot across different locations in India including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. Besides Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also features many other celebs from the South and Bollywood industry including Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed avatar was released earlier this year and the film is still in the shooting stage.

Also Read: After Tiger 3, Ridhi Dogra to also be part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.