Earlier this year the Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra hit screens to a thunderous response from the audience. Directed by Ayan Mukerji the film that took a while in the making, redeemed itself with stellar visuals and a gripping story. Well, while the film continues its journey with its release on the OTT platform, the makers have begun working on the second part of the three-film series. In fact, Bollywood Hungama had reported that actors, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and even Yash were approached to play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, neither of the three signed on for the part. Now we hear that, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has been approached for the same.

After Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Yash, makers of Brahmastra 2 approach Vijay Deverakonda to play Dev

Commenting on Vijay being approached to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, a source close to the production informed Bollywood Hungama, “The Brahmastra franchise is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Yes, there were three actors who were approached, but now, Karan is looking at roping in Vijay. The two have worked together on Liger and understand how the other person works, so it comes a no surprise.” Further talking about Vijay being approached the source continues, “Liger did not exactly hit the target, instead it was way off. Both Vijay and Karan are looking to work together one something that will definitely hit the mark, and kick-start Vijay’s journey in Bollywood. Given this, essaying the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 is perfect for Vijay and plays well for the makers of the film as well.”

Adding another reason why the makers of Brahmastra 2 have now appeased Vijay Deverakonda for the role the source continues, “If Vijay signs on to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, the film will get the added advantage of featuring a big name from the South. This will ensure Brahmastra 2 has a pan-India appeal while capturing audiences in all sectors.”

As for Brahmastra 2, the film will take the saga from the Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer forward, with new characters being introduced. Once the casting for the same is complete, the makers of Brahmastra 2 are looking to go on floors in 2023 end with a marathon schedule and hit the big screen in 2025.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha starrer Kushi to release in 2023; Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.