Pan Indian superstar and global icon Ranveer Singh, who is regarded as best actor of this generation, will be exclusively managed by Collection Artists Network, India’s biggest artist management firm. “This is the biggest and the most exciting development because this marks the coming together of the most exciting brand in India today, Ranveer Singh, and the country’s most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India. He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other. Collective will now look to chart out how the Enterprise of Ranveer can scale new heights and create global milestones,” says a source close to the development.

Ranveer Singh to be exclusively managed by Collective Artist Network

Ranveer is the face of 46 brands in India - the highest that any superstar has ever been the face. Ranveer’s equity is on a meteoric rise, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Duff & Phelps. Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020. Thus, Ranveer ranks number 2 at this year’s report, just behind Virat Kohli.

Ranveer is regarded as the cultural ambassador of India to the West with his big global associations with FIFA World Cup, NBA, Premier League, UFC, YAS Island, Adidas, among others. On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus releasing this Christmas and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It seems like two more big film announcements are on its way.

