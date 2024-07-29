comscore
Last Updated 29.07.2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan buys two floors in Delhi building, where Gauri Khan grew up, for Rs. 37 crores

By Fenil Seta -

It is common to see not just Bollywood stars but even their offspring buying expensive properties in prime areas. Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is the latest to join this bandwagon. As per reports, he has bought a sprawling space in India’s capital, Delhi, for a whopping price.

According to an article in The Economic Times, Aryan has brought two floors in the elite Panchsheel Park locality in South Delhi. He paid Rs. 37 crores to acquire this space. Interestingly, this is the same building where his mother Gauri Khan used to live before her marriage to SRK. The family already owns the basement and ground floor of the building, as per The Economic Times.

The article further states that the property was registered in May 2024 and Aryan paid Rs. 2.64 crores as stamp duty. Further, Gauri Khan has designed the house.

This is probably the first property bought by Aryan Khan. His actor-sister Suhana Khan purchased a 1.5-acre property with three houses in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crores in June 2023. It was next to Shah Rukh Khan’s sprawling bungalow in the coastal town of Maharashtra. Earlier this year, she bought one more land parcel in Alibaug for more than Rs. 10 crores.

Many celebrities have bought land or bungalows in places like Alibaug, Goa but to see such a high-value transaction in Delhi is rare. The Economic Times article quotes Pradeep Prajapati of boutique real estate consultancy firm Wealthvisory Capital who said that recently, Amitabh Bachchan had also sold his Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi for around Rs. 23 crores.

On the work front, Aryan Khan is shooting for his debut directorial web series, Stardom. The shoot is reportedly over. Lakshya of Kill fame is the leading actor along with Mona Singh and others. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar etc. reportedly feature in the show in cameos.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with exclusive gold coin by Paris’ Grevin Museum

