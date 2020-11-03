Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.11.2020 | 7:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements about him on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri in Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements

As per reports, Akhtar filed a complaint against Ranaut following an interview given by her to national news channel Republic TV. According to reports, Ranaut's statements hurt Akhtar's reputation. The veteran lyricist claimed that his name has been unnecessarily dragged in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also claimed that the video interview gained lakhs of views on the channels' website and even on their YouTube channel. Reportedly, the interview was also published by other mainstream news platforms.

Reports further state that Akhtar has sought cognizance for the offence of defamation committed by Ranaut and punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police on November 10

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Huma Qureshi to play virtual antakshari for…

Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly…

Court grants Deepika Padukone’s manager…

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned…

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt release…

Mukesh Khanna says #MeToo began after women…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification