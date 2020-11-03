Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements about him on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri in Mumbai.

As per reports, Akhtar filed a complaint against Ranaut following an interview given by her to national news channel Republic TV. According to reports, Ranaut's statements hurt Akhtar's reputation. The veteran lyricist claimed that his name has been unnecessarily dragged in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also claimed that the video interview gained lakhs of views on the channels' website and even on their YouTube channel. Reportedly, the interview was also published by other mainstream news platforms.

Reports further state that Akhtar has sought cognizance for the offence of defamation committed by Ranaut and punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

