Last Updated 03.11.2020 | 6:24 PM IST

Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during shooting

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia Police  in a molestation case. He was later let go on bail by a local court on Tuesday.

Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a woman; gets bail a day later

According to Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia said that the actor was arrested from Gondia on Monday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh when the incident took place.

Vijay Raaz is popularly known for his role in movies like Run, Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, Raghu Romeo, Mumbai Xpress,  and Monsoon Wedding. He was last seen in the web series A Suitable Boy.

