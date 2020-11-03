Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia Police in a molestation case. He was later let go on bail by a local court on Tuesday.

According to Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia said that the actor was arrested from Gondia on Monday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh when the incident took place.

Vijay Raaz is popularly known for his role in movies like Run, Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, Raghu Romeo, Mumbai Xpress, and Monsoon Wedding. He was last seen in the web series A Suitable Boy.

