Last Updated 03.11.2020 | 2:25 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police on November 10

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai police once again. They have been asked to be present before the police for questioning on November 10.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police in sedition case; to be present on November 10

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kangana and Rangoli following a Mumbai court order a few weeks back. The order was passed after a casting director, who petitioned in the court, alleged that the actress is creating ‘a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man' via her tweets on Twitter. The petitioner, Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed, also mentioned Rangoli in the complaint. He said that Kangana is creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim artists and maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets.

Towards the end of October another petition was filed against the siblings by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan. According to Live Law India, “Court ordered an inquiry under Section 202 of CrPC and called for a police report on the allegations against the siblings. Judge Bhagwat T Zirape was hearing a complaint filed by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh for offences punishable under Sections 153-A, 153-B, 195-A, 298, 505 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Advocate Ali has recently filed another complaint against Kangana Ranaut before the Andheri Magistrate Court for allegedly causing disharmony between Hindus and Muslims and for allegedly mocking the judiciary after a Magistrate Court in Bandra ordered FIR to be registered against Kangana and her sister.”

ALSO READ: Mumbai Court orders inquiry against Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal disharmony

