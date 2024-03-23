Remember the thrilling world of Jannat, where Emraan Hashmi charmed audiences with his enigmatic persona? Fans have been eagerly waiting for news of a possible Jannat 3, and finally, the actor himself has addressed the elephant in the room!

Emraan, who rose to fame with both the Jannat and Murder franchises, spoke exclusively to HT City about the possibility of a sequel. While expressing his own enthusiasm for the project ("I would love to do that"), he clarifies that the decision lies with the Bhatt brothers, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

"The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don't see happening," the 44-year-old actor revealed. He acknowledges the collaborative nature of filmmaking, stating, "It's a team, right?"

However, he doesn't completely shut the door on the possibility. "If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen," he says, leaving a glimmer of hope for Jannat fans. For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt split their ways in 2021. Currently, their banner, Vishesh Films, is being controlled and run by Mukesh Bhatt with his children, Sakshi and Vishesh.

In the meantime, Emraan assures fans that he's keeping busy. He recently appeared in the web series Showtime and the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. He also made a powerful return to the big screen in 2023 with Tiger 3, where he played the antagonist opposite Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Emraan is all set to make his acting debut in the South Indian film industry with Sujeeth's action thriller They Call Him OG, co-starring Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan. In addition to this, he also has Goodachari 2, a Telugu-language spy franchise led by Adivi Sesh.

