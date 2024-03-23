comscore
Anurag Kashyap to charge aspiring filmmakers for meetings: "If you think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*** away"

Anurag Kashyap to charge aspiring filmmakers for meetings: “If you think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*** away”

Anurag Kashyap to charge aspiring filmmakers for meetings: "If you think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*** away"

Anurag Kashyap took to social media to announce a new policy regarding meetings with aspiring filmmakers.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has sparked some conversation online after sharing a post on his social media. In the message, Kashyap expressed his frustration with unsolicited meetings from aspiring filmmakers, often resulting in unpromising ideas.

Anurag Kashyap to charge aspiring filmmakers for meetings: "If you think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*** away”

Anurag Kashyap to charge aspiring filmmakers for meetings: “If you think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*** away”

Anurag stated, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre shit. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses." Kashyap's solution? Implementing a fee structure for meetings. "If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half an hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate," he declared.

The caption further clarified, "Don't text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts."

Speaking of the professional front, Anurag’s last big screen release was Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. The film did not perform well at the box office. Besides this, he was lately making headlines for his directorial venture Kennedy.

The neo-noir film, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, was screened at various film festivals across the globe including  2023 Cannes Film Festival and  Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, among others. Despite getting a positive response at the film festivals, the makers are yet to announce its release date in India.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Salman Khan, Anurag Kashyap and Rohit Shetty have been thanked in Madgaon Express

