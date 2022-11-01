Janhvi Kapoor recalls the time when she was shooting for Mili and how she would dream about being trapped in a freezer even during sleep.

Readers would be aware that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the one-of-a-kind survival drama Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. The film will feature her in the role of a waiter who works for a food chain. She gets trapped in a freezer as her loved ones send out a search party to find her. Speaking about the difficulty of shooting such films, Janhvi Kapoor described recently to the media the challenges she faced while shooting for the film and how it took a toll on her health.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how Mili had taken a toll on her health; says, “Used to dream I was still in the freezer”

During a recent press conference in Delhi, Janhvi Kapoor recalled the time when she was shooting for Mili, saying, “I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two three days and even the director was unwell.”

The actress went on to add, "If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure."

Mili also stars Manoj Pahwa, and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles and it is directed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original. The film marks Janhvi’s first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor who has produced the film. The actress will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi which will also feature Rajkummar Rao along with Bawaal that will bring together the Kapoor girl and Varun Dhawan for the first time.

