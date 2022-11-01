Bollywood actress Rambha met with a car accident in Canada. Her car was badly damaged in this accident and her daughter's condition is said to be critical. At the time of the accident, Rambha along with her children and her nanny were also in the car. Rambha's daughter Sasha has been admitted in the hospital.

Judwaa fame Rambha meets with a car accident in Canada; daughter Sasha admitted to hospital

Informing about the mishap with her fans, Rambha took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures. While in the first picture, her daughter can be seen getting treatment, the rest of the pictures featured her damaged car.

In the caption, the Judwaa actress wrote, “Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries / my little sasha is still in the hospital.” She further added, “bad days bad time / please pray for us / your prayers means a lot.”

As soon as she shared the post, her fans and friends poured wishes and prayers for her. Actress Meena Sagar wrote, “Omg jayamma please take care. Stay safe. Don't worry , sasha baby will be fine soon. Love and prayers.”

The good news for fans is that Rambha and her family are safe though her daughter is still admitted in the hospital. In the pictures shared by Rambha, in the first photo, her daughter is seen, whom the doctors are taking for treatment. In the second and third photos, the crashed car is seen in a bad condition.

For the unversed, Rambha is a well-known actress, who has worked in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Bhojpuri film industries. Rambha's real name is Vijayalakshmi. She has acted in more than 100 films in two decades. Rambha was seen in Judwaa opposite Salman Khan. It was this film that popularised her. Apart from Judwaa, Rambha has worked in many films including Gharwali Baharwali, Kyunki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta.

