There is another musician-actor couple in the South Korean music industry! South Korean musician Rocky, popularly known as a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, is in a relationship with actress Park Bo Yeon, the actress is currently essaying the role of Lee Yu Min in the campus college drama Cheer Up. Rocky’s agency Fantagio confirmed the news.

In a statement on Monday, the company said, “As revealed through news reports, Rocky and Park Bo Yeon are currently getting to know each other with positive feelings. The two first met through the [web drama] Find Me If You Can, and they naturally became close as Park Bo Yeon, who enjoys writing, naturally participated in Rocky’s music production. After spending time as acquaintances, they recently developed positive feelings for each other.”

Adding to that, the company requested to understand the delay in the statement due to the national mourning period in South Korea amid the death Itaewon crowd surge tragedy. They concluded by saying, “We regret to deliver news like this during a national period of mourning in which we should be sharing sadness and consolation. As a result, we ask for the generous understanding of fans regarding the late statement.”

ASTRO’s Rocky and Park Bo Yeon met on the sets of Find Me If You Can. Fans said that the actress received her first coffee truck on the sets of Cheer Up and it was from the musician.

The dating rumours took over social media when the actress was seen attending Rocky’s musical The Three Musketeers on October 30. Following that, it was also revealed that the actress was also involved in the co-writing and narration of Rocky’s solo track ‘S#1’ on ASTRO’s album Drive to the Starry Road.

Prior to Fantagio’s statement, Park Bo Yeon’s agency Management KOO had denied that rumours stating they are a close acquaintance. As per Soompi, the statement read, “We checked [regarding these rumors], and Rocky is just a close acquaintance who she worked with on [the web drama] ‘Find Me If You Can.'”

