Janhvi Kapoor, busy promoting her upcoming film Ulajh releasing on August 2, was recently hospitalized due to a severe case of food poisoning. According to a Times Now report, Janhvi wasn't feeling well on Wednesday and postponed all her promotional appointments for the rest of the week. Her condition worsened on Thursday, prompting her family to get her admitted to a hospital.

Despite the setback, reports suggest Janhvi is recovering well and might even be discharged by Friday. Bollywood Hungama also confirmed that Kapoor was hospitalized. A source said, “It’s a severe case of food poisoning. On Wednesday, Janhvi was bedridden at home, feeling very frail weak, and anxious. She postponed all her appointments on Wednesday and for the rest of the week. On Thursday, she felt even worse.”

It added, “So, the family decided to get her proper medical attention and got her admitted into the hospital. She is on the way to recovery now, though still very weak. She is expected to be discharged by Friday.”

While Janhvi recovers, the positive response to the Ulajh trailer keeps the excitement for the film building. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 2, 2024. The actress has an array of films in her kitty including Devara: Part 1 with Jr. NTR, a movie with Ram Charan, another one with Suriya, a Hindi film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and one with Neeraj Ghaywan and Ishaan Khatter.

