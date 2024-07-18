His next is reported to be with Vaani Kapoor, set in London. Sources close to the project have confirmed that filming will kick off in September in London.

After an eight-year hiatus, the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is primed for a triumphant return to the Hindi silver screen. Khan is set to star alongside the stunning Vaani Kapoor in a new romantic comedy, marking a highly anticipated comeback for the beloved actor. This exciting news comes as a sigh of relief for cinephiles who have dearly missed Khan's captivating presence on screen. His last Bollywood appearance in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil left a void that couldn't be easily filled. His next is reported to be with Vaani Kapoor, set in London.

EXCLUSIVE: Fawad Khan BREAKS SILENCE on Bollywood comeback with a rom-com: “Baatein ho rahi hoti hain…”

Fawad Khan kept his cards close to his chest in an upcoming interview with Bollywood Hungama, out on Saturday, July 20. When asked about his next project, he offered a playful smile but remained tight-lipped. He said, “Baatein ho rahi hoti hain. Again, kuch concrete hoga toh main zaroor aapko bataunga, aapke saath share karunga. Kis tarah main chhupa sakta hoon?”

Details surrounding the film remain under wraps. However, sources close to the project have confirmed that filming will kick off in September in the picturesque city of London. Bollywood Hungama reported that this international project, entirely shot in the UK, marks the debut collaboration for Eastwood Studios, a film company founded by industry veterans Vivek B. Agrawal (formerly of Reliance/Phantom) and Devang Dholakia.

Vivek has previously produced acclaimed and cult films like Queen, Udta Punjab, Super 30 and Netflix’s first series in India, Sacred Games which became a global blockbuster on the platform.

This rom-com tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other unintentionally…falling in love is an eventual byproduct of their electric connection. “Vaani Kapoor has been a part of big films, and she was the perfect choice for this project, given how she has protected herself from being over-exposed. The makers wanted an incredibly fresh casting where Fawad falls in love with a gorgeous Indian girl and Vaani fit right in,” informs the source.

However, Fawad Khan was last seen in Pakistan’s highest-grossing blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money Back Guarantee and the international series Ms. Marvel.

On the work front, Fawad Khan has several projects in the pipeline. Starting with ZEE5 and Zindagi’s Barzakh, set for a July 19 release globally. This will be followed by Shandur, apparently set for the SonyLIV platform. He also has Pakistan’s first Netflix project Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The actor also is producing and starring in Neelofar with Mahira Khan.

