Fans couldn’t be more excited as Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films once again join hands for the much-awaited Stree 2 which is a key part of India’s first horror comedy universe. The makers dropped the trailer of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer on Thursday amid much fanfare and promising to deliver an electrifying blend of horror and comedy that the franchise has been famous for.

The wait is over! The much-anticipated trailer of the biggest film of the year has finally arrived, Set to release this Independence Day, the sequel to the beloved franchise brings back the iconic Chanderi gang, along with a spine-chilling new adversary – SARKATA! While Stree ended on a cliffhanger, audiences have been awaiting to know more for five years. However, the makers are finally back with another trailer that promises to tie all the loose ends in a visual spectacle that is said to present a perfect blend of horror and humor.

Producer of Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan shared his excitement as he said, “The first Stree was a defining film in Maddocks filmography while Stree 2 will cement the entire universe. It answers all the questions that Stree 1 raised and also shows the connections. It is a landmark film for us, especially in terms of the VFX and the world building that has happened. It is unique and an upgrade of another kind. This one is funnier, bigger, a visual spectacle and it’s got all our characters and some new special angles. This is the most important film we are putting out there and our biggest.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President Media & Content Business, Reliance Industries Ltd shared, “At Jio Studios, we take immense pride in creating clutter-breaking and disruptive cinema, and giving wings to content driven stories. We backed Stree when there was no horror-comedy precedent and following its breakout success, we gave our audiences a whole new genre. Stree2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sequel and is the catalyst for our horror-comedy universe. The laughs and the thrills make for fantastic ‘paisa vasool’ entertainment for all ages. Hope to belt out yet another super-hit with our Maddock partnership.”

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with a double dose of chills and laughter as Stree 2 is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

