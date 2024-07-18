Six years after their Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are set to share the screen once again. This reunion comes courtesy of Dharma Productions, with National Award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan at the helm. As per a report in Peeping Moon, the movie is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming in Bhopal this October. The film will also star Vishal Jethwa, previously seen in Tiger 3.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to reunite for Dharma Productions’ next with Neeraj Ghaywan: Report

The report describes this upcoming project as an “emotional human drama.” The film promises a fresh take for both Kapoor and Khatter. “It's a well-written, ensemble-cast drama that Neeraj Ghaywan has been working on for the past two years,” a source close to the development shared. “Both Janhvi and Ishaan have enormous admiration for the director's work and quickly came aboard the film as it offers them roles that are a complete departure from what they played in Dhadak. They had been itching to collaborate once more since their first movie and are thrilled to have found the perfect reunion recipe in Neeraj's film.”

After his directorial debut with Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan in 2015, he went on to direct season 2 of Sacred Games and contributed episodes to Made in Heaven Season 2 and Dharma Productions' anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans.

This will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s fifth project with Dharma Productions, following Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and the upcoming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. However, Dostana 2 could have been the sixth addition before it was shelved. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has only worked with Dharma on Dhadak, making this his second project with them. The film also marks a notable transition for television actor Vishal Jethwa, known for his antagonist role in Yash Raj Films' Mardaani 2 and Tiger 3. This will be his first project with Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in the gripping thriller Ulajh, releasing in theatres on August 2. She also has Devara: Part 1 with Jr. NTR hitting theaters on September 27. Ishaan Khatter, meanwhile, has two Netflix projects on the horizon – an international series titled The Perfect Couple alongside Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning, and a romantic drama series called Royals, co-starring, Bhumi Pednekar.

