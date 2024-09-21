comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.09.2024 | 1:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Janhvi Kapoor to do a cameo in Neeraj Ghaywan’s next with Ishaan Khatter for Karan Johar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor to do a cameo in Neeraj Ghaywan’s next with Ishaan Khatter for Karan Johar

en Bollywood News Janhvi Kapoor to do a cameo in Neeraj Ghaywan’s next with Ishaan Khatter for Karan Johar

The movie will hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Janhvi Kapoor is the rising star of Hindi Cinema, presently gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1 and shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She follows it up with an action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead. But in the midst of all this, we have exclusively learnt that Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make a special cameo for her debut co-star, Ishaan Khatter's next film produced by Karan Johar.

Janhvi Kapoor to do a cameo in Neeraj Ghaywan's next with Ishaan Khattar for Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor to do a cameo in Neeraj Ghaywan’s next with Ishaan Khatter for Karan Johar

According to our highly placed sources, Janhvi Kapoor has signed on for a 10-day cameo in Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan's next film. "When Karan and Neeraj came to Janhvi with the offer, she couldn't say no as she has the utmost respect for both of them. She has allotted 10 days from her packed diary and is excited to reunite with her debut co-star, Ishaan Khatter," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that it's a two-hero film, and the team is in talks with another young hero to come on board. "It's a story of two friends, and Neeraj has come up with a solid storyline that will win over the audience. The treatment and flavour is very different from Masaan," the source tells us further.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez gets new letter from…

Actress-Influencer Rozlyn Khan files…

Salman Khan demands apology from news agency…

Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for…

EXCLUSIVE: “Race 4 will continue the story…

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification