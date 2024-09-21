Janhvi Kapoor is the rising star of Hindi Cinema, presently gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1 and shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She follows it up with an action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead. But in the midst of all this, we have exclusively learnt that Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make a special cameo for her debut co-star, Ishaan Khatter's next film produced by Karan Johar.

Janhvi Kapoor to do a cameo in Neeraj Ghaywan’s next with Ishaan Khatter for Karan Johar

According to our highly placed sources, Janhvi Kapoor has signed on for a 10-day cameo in Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan's next film. "When Karan and Neeraj came to Janhvi with the offer, she couldn't say no as she has the utmost respect for both of them. She has allotted 10 days from her packed diary and is excited to reunite with her debut co-star, Ishaan Khatter," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that it's a two-hero film, and the team is in talks with another young hero to come on board. "It's a story of two friends, and Neeraj has come up with a solid storyline that will win over the audience. The treatment and flavour is very different from Masaan," the source tells us further.

The movie will hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025. Also Read: Devara Part 1: Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts of Chennai audience by speaking in Tamil at the promotional event of Jr NTR starrer

