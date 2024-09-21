comscore
Jani Master's wife REACTS to his arrest in sexual assault case, demands evidence to prove allegations: "How is it that she never complained before?"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jani Master’s wife REACTS to his arrest in sexual assault case, demands evidence to prove allegations: “How is it that she never complained before?”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Choreographer Jani Master was arrested on September 19 in connection with a sexual assault case filed by his former employee. His wife, Ayesha, has now come forward to defend her husband and question the validity of the allegations.

Demanding Evidence

In an interview with TV9 news, Ayesha expressed her disbelief at the accusations against her husband. She stated that she needed concrete evidence to believe that he was guilty of the alleged crimes. She said, “The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master. I have been married to Master for the last 14 years and we have no children. I know him very well. His nature is not what is being alleged. How is it that she never complained before? And how is it that after being on her own for the last year, she suddenly surfaces to complain to him?”

Questioning the Complainant's Motives

Ayesha pointed out that the complainant had previously expressed gratitude and admiration for Jani Master. She questioned the timing of the complaint and suggested that there might be ulterior motives behind the allegations.

The Complainant's Allegations

The woman, who is now 21, alleged that Jani Master had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the past six years. She claimed that he had pressured her to perform sexual acts in exchange for work opportunities.

The 40-page FIR detailed the harrowing experiences of the complainant, who was only 16 years old when the alleged assaults began. The woman accused Jani Master of using his position of power to manipulate and exploit her.

Also Read: Choreographer Jani Master arrested after 21-year-old former colleague accuses him of sexual harassment: Reports

