comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.01.2022 | 3:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Jamie Park calls out former DAY6 singer Jae for using derogatory word to describe her; latter apologises

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Korean-American singer-songwriter Jae Park, a former member of South Korean band DAY6, has apologised for using a derogatory word to describe singer-songwriter, Jamie Park. The 24-year-old 'Numbers' singer called him out for his misogynistic take on her social media. Following the backlash, Jae Park posted an apology note on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Jamie Park calls out former DAY6 singer Jae for using derogatory word to describe her; latter apologises

The statement, released on January 9, read, "I wanted to make an apology to Jamie and everyone about what I said. It was most definitely a comment made in poor taste and I feel terrible for making Jamie feel the way she does. What I thought was friendly banter I now realize wasn't. In no way was I referencing any kind of physical behavior or energy (trying to take a slight at Jamie) but rather the aura of what people refer to as a "baddie" and thought the two were synonymous, however, I do understand that this is in no way an excuse for my comment. My sincerest apologies to Jamie as well as to everyone who was hurt by it."

In his Twitch live stream, Jae Park used the word 'Th*t' for Jamie Park. Here's a full clip from his stream.

Following this, the singer took to her Twitter account to post an array of tweets which since she has deleted. Before signing off, she said, "I hate that we as women have to be subjected to men's humor to appease incels on the internet period."

On January 1, 2022, JYP Entertainment confirmed that Jae Park was leaving the company and the group. "First of all, we sincerely apologize for causing concern with sudden news to My Day, who shows much support for DAY6. Jae, who has been a member of DAY6 until now, left the team as of December 31, 2021, and his contract was terminated. We exchanged deep conversations with Jae for a long time, and following careful discussion, we decided to respect the artist’s opinion and conclude our exclusive contract Although our relationship with Jae has come to an end, JYP Entertainment will also cheer on Jae’s future activities with his new start. We promise to continue full support and efforts for DAY6’s activities, and we ask for continuous love and support from My Day," the statement read.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nafisa Ali tests positive for COVID-19,…

Vishal Dadlani's father dies at 79; COVID-19…

Jacqueline Fernandez releases first…

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home…

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win…

New Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez getting a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification