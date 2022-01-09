comscore

Last Updated 09.01.2022 | 9:00 AM IST

Nafisa Ali tests positive for COVID-19, shares picture from hospital 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Another actor has tested positive for COVID-19. With the cases seeing a huge spike in the country and with the new Omicron variant, state governments are putting out new protocols to curb this spread of the coronavirus. Actor Nafisa Ali has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to social media to inform the news stating she is in hospital.

Nafisa Ali tests positive for COVID-19, shares picture from hospital 

Sharing a photo from her hospital bed, Ali revealed she had high fever and throat congestion. “Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive,” she captioned the post.

Several other celebrities have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Maanvi Gaagroo, Kubbra Sait among others have taken to social media to inform in recent times that they have contracted COVID-19.

