Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. With the rising cases around the world amid the Omcron variant scare, many have taken to social media to reveal their diagnosis. The actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to inform her followers.

"Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all," Esha wrote.

Several other celebrities have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Swara Bhasker, Nafisa Ali, Arjun Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Maanvi Gaagroo, Kubbra Sait among others have taken to social media to inform in recent times that they have contracted COVID-19.

