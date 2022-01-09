comscore

Last Updated 09.01.2022 | 5:29 PM IST

Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19, currently under home quarantine

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. With the rising cases around the world amid the Omcron variant scare, many have taken to social media to reveal their diagnosis. The actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to inform her followers.

Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19, currently under home quarantine

"Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all," Esha wrote.

Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19, currently under home quarantine

Several other celebrities have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Swara Bhasker, Nafisa Ali, Arjun Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Maanvi Gaagroo, Kubbra Sait among others have taken to social media to inform in recent times that they have contracted COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta flaunts her fit body in floral bikini

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

