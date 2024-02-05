The tour marks a significant milestone as it is Jamie's first solo venture in her home city, Mumbai.

Comedia and actor Jamie Lever is set to embark on India's inaugural one-woman show, The Jamie Lever Show. This Hindi stand-up comedy extravaganza promises audiences an unforgettable experience with Jamie showcasing her best – from unique observations to spot-on impersonations, and even flaunting her singing and dancing skills seamlessly woven into her stand-up set.

Jamie Lever announces India’s first one-woman show, The Jamie Lever Show: “It is a labour of love”

Coming from the esteemed lineage of India's first original stand-up comedian, Johnny Lever, Jamie has carved her own niche in the comedy scene having been a stand-up comedian and having been performing now for over a decade. Having previously toured and performed worldwide as an integral part of the 'Johny Lever Live', which has had over 250 shows worldwide. The one-woman show is set to take place in Mumbai on 17-18 February with one show in Nehru Centre and another in Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha in Thane.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, Jamie Lever says, "The Jamie Lever Sho' is a labour of love, bringing together all facets of my comedic and artistic abilities. It's a unique blend of laughter, impersonations, and entertainment, giving the audience a glimpse into my world. I'm thrilled to bring this one-woman show to my hometown, Mumbai, and can't wait to connect with the audience in a more intimate setting."

The tour marks a significant milestone as it is Jamie's first solo venture in her home city, Mumbai. The Nehru Auditorium, in Mumbai and the Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane are the chosen venues, promising packed houses for the laughter-filled evenings.

