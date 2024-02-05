Bringing a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance, Murder Mubarak debuts onscreen on March 15. Directed by the illustrious Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film presents a remarkable book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s “Club You To Death.” As secrets and lies come to the surface, the story turns the spotlight on an array of suspects, portrayed by an exceptional cast. This includes talents such as Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar, all of whom skillfully mask their characters’ ulterior motives. Leading the charge is Pankaj Tripathi, playing a non-traditional cop. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.

Homi Adajania, the film’s director, says, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited!”

Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, says, “This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I’ve read was very exciting for me. Maddock has enjoyed shared successes on Netflix’s global stage with Mimi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Dasvi and I’m pretty convinced that Murder Mubarak will have incomparable universal appeal. So I advise the audiences to buckle up because you're in for a ride that's crazy quirky thrilling and entirely unforgettable."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, says, “Murder Mubarak is a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres. True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films. Directed by Homi Adajania, this mystery thriller is set to take the audience on a ride like never before!”

