Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away

Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s father Dayanand Ahlawat passed away on the night of January 13. The actor immediately returned home to be with his family. His father, a retired teacher, was a significant influence in Jaideep’s life, often credited for helping him pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s team has shared a statement on the news, which read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers.”

Dayanand Ahlawat's last rites will be performed in their hometown in Haryana. The family expressed gratitude for the support and understanding during this challenging time, asking for prayers as they honor his memory.

Jaideep Ahlawat, 44, who is known for his roles in Maharaj (2024), Jaane Jaan (2023), The Broken News (2022), and Bloody Brothers (2022), has flown back to his hometown in Kharkara, Meham, Rohtak, to perform the last rites of his father.

