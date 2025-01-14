comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shahid Kapoor announces Deva trailer release date with exciting tease

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor announces Deva trailer release date with exciting tease

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shahid Kapoor is set to make a grand return to the big screen with his much-awaited action-thriller Deva. After a year-long hiatus, the buzz around the film has been steadily building since its announcement. With the teaser and the first song, Bhasad Macha, making waves, fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer.

Breaking the suspense, Shahid Kapoor took to social media today to share an exciting update—the Deva trailer will officially release next week.

Shahid shared a striking picture from the film and captioned, “TRAILER AGLE HAFTE …. #Deva #Raw #Hard #Mass.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

In the post, Shahid sports a rugged look with a thick beard and a cigarette in his mouth, exuding intensity and charisma. This glimpse of his raw, massy avatar has left fans thrilled and counting down the days to the trailer release.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva promises to be an electrifying action thriller. The film is slated to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

Also Read : Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde electrify ILT20 opening ceremony with ‘Bhasad Macha’ performance

More Pages: Deva Box Office Collection

