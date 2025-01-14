Priyadarshan's upcoming directorial, Bhooth Bangla, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. While the makers have kept the audience hooked with interesting updates, the film promises to deliver a plethora of hauntingly humorous story. Featuring the iconic duo of Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, the two were seen having fun on the sets as they celebrated the occasion of Makar Sankranti by flying kites.

Bhooth Bangla duo Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal celebrate Makar Sankranti on set; fly kites together

Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share a video of himself along with Paresh Rawal on the sets of Bhooth Bangla, flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He wrote in the caption: "Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial! Here's to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu"

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for its theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

